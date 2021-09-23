June 12, 1940—Sept. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Edwin Robinson Winchip, Jr., 81, of Queensbury, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born June 12, 1940 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edwin R. and Ruth (Christman) Winchip.

Ed was a graduate of Queensbury High School, class of 1958. He then went on to join the US Navy, serving on both the USS Gatling DD-671 and the USS Rooks DD-804, before being honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1961, Ed started working for his dad at Winchip Overhead Door, operating this business until 1993. In 1993, he then started Ed Winchip Garage Door and Repair Service until 2020, at which time he was forced to retire due to illness.

He was a 45-year member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, Glens Falls, where he also was Elk of the Year from 1979–1980. When he was not busy working, he enjoyed collecting antiques, had the best garden and flowerbeds around and was always ready to give a helping hand. However, his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Mabel Christman and his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Robinson Winchip.