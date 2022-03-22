March 22, 1956—March 20, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Edwin Quarters, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schenectady.

Born on March 22, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis A. Quarters and the late Jeanine N. (Mattison) Matthews.

While growing up, Edwin attended Argyle Central School and worked on the family farm. The farm was an important part of Edwin’s life and had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed the hard work, and the freedom farming gave to him. Years later after he moved to his own home, he looked forward to returning to his homestead for family gatherings and especially cookouts.

For many years, Edwin put the skills he learned growing up and worked as a self-employed handyman and jack-of-all-trades. Edwin would be there for anyone, helping them with anything they needed. He will be remembered as being a tenderhearted and caring man.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ivy Matthews and his stepfather, Guy Matthews, who he knew as a father since he was three years old.

He is survived by his domestic partner, Kathy Gitto; her children: Rachel (Scott) Taylor and Theresa (Chad) Bates; her grandchildren: Courtney, Sadie, Michael and Matthew; his daughter Jennifer (Jeremy) Quarters; his grandchildren: Travis Quarters and Emily Racine; his siblings: Elizabeth (Richard) Randolph, Rosalie (Thomas) Thompson, Kathryn Quarters, Aaaron (Laurie) Quarters, Cindy (Don) Vanterpool and Stephen (Candy) Matthews; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Edwin’s request all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be sent the American Heart Association, 44 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the American Diabetes Association, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

