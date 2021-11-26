Edwin P. Valis, Jr.

Dec. 22, 1964—Nov. 18, 2021

POTTERSVILLE/HUDSON FALLS — Edwin P. Valis, Jr., 56, has passed away at his home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born On December 22, 1964, he was the son of Margaret Valis and the late Edwin Valis, Sr.

He graduated from University of Lowell, MA and studied meteorology. Edwin enjoyed hiking and hockey, was an avid car enthusiast and a loving father.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Margaret Valis; his children: Sean and Meaghan; his sisters: Karen Maxwell, Eileen Kerr, Susan Faneuff; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, 77 Mendon Street, Uxbridge, MA 01569.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Edwin’s name can be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Rd., Lake George, NY 12845.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.