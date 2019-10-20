Edwin M. Bonkowski

Jan. 27, 1927 — Oct. 3, 2019
VERO BEACH, Fla. and ARGYLE — Ed Bonkowski, “Eddie Bond,” 92, a well-known area musician, took his final journey home peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Son to Polish immigrants Walter and Sophia Bonkowski, Ed took much pride in his heritage. At a young age, Ed was taught by his uncle Ed to play the accordion and became a master of that instrument along with the keyboards.
Starting in his 20s, Ed traveled all over the country with the musical trio known as “The Triads,” where he met his wife, Mary. In 1959, he proudly built his music store in Glens Falls along with his partner, Nick Fortunato, and named it Triads Music Center, which was successful for many years.
In 1961, Ed and Mary decided to set their roots in Argyle, where they purchased a farm. Ed became a gentleman farmer, raising beef cattle, horses, pigs and chickens, plus large vegetable gardens which the family worked diligently to live off their prospers.
During all those years, Ed and Mary traveled worldwide to many countries, including Poland frequently to visit family and friends, until his retirement in 1987 and thereafter.
After selling the farm, Ed purchased a home on Summit Lake in Argyle, where he and his new partner, Nancy Boguski, settled for over 20 years, and Ed was able to pursue full-time his love of woodworking, creating many beautiful masterpieces that are to this day proudly displayed in his children’s and grandchildren’s homes.
After some time of being snowbirds for many years in Florida, Ed and Nancy decided to make Florida their final home. There they were proud members of the local Polish club, where he enjoyed playing the accordion to appreciating audiences. Ed and Nancy continued their love of travel as well as spending time in various casinos and arcades until his passing.
Including his parents, Ed was predeceased by his loving sister, Henrietta and brother-in-law, Ed Slimak; as well as sons, Paul and Michial.
Left to cherish his memories and carry on his legacy are his daughters, Penny (Skeet) Graham, Nicki (Steve) Hammond and Lee-Anne (Mark) Caruso; as well as his love, Nancy Boguski; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a niece, nephews and cousins; as well as Nancy’s children and grandchildren.
As per Ed’s request, there will be no calling hours or services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
A grand celebration of life will be held in early 2020 with local musicians and will be announced at a later date in The Post-Star.
Memorial contributions can made to a charity of your choice.
