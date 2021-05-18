Sept. 30, 1947—May 13, 2021

WHITEHALL—Edwin Hurlburt, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home.

Born September 30, 1947 in Hampton, NY, he was the son of the late Lucius and Tessa (Holcomb) Hurlburt.

Edwin attended school in Whitehall, NY. He worked at Great American Campground for many years. In 1982 he married Diane Livingston. Edwin had three children with his former wife, Marianne Nutting.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughters; Jennifer Anis and Brenda Bryant; his sister, Judy McKinney; his brothers: Lyle, Lucius, Jr. , and Dwayne Hurlburt; as well as his sister-in-law Debbie Hurlburt; his niece Tessa; and his brother-in-law Harry.

He is survived by his wife of 39 yrs. Diane Hurlburt. He is also survived by a daughter Patty Peltier (Ron); and his son-in-law Robert Bryant; his siblings: Joan Ballard (Ed), Gary Hurlburt (Peggy) and Ronnie Hurlburt; his sisters-in-law Mary and Sharon; and brothers-in-law: Bobby(Sharon) and Bruce (Anna “Cookie”). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Per Edwin’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Memorial donations in Edwin’s name can be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.