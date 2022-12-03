Feb. 27, 1936—Nov. 29. 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Edwin Elmer Morse of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, 2022. He was 86.

Born Feb. 27, 1936, in Brandon, VT, he was the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Crossman) Morse.

Edwin attended Slysboro, Hudson Falls, and Fort Ann schools. He served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in Guam, Korea, England, Turkey and Vietnam.

On Nov. 24, 1955, he married Rhoda Carpenter in Fonda, NY.

Edwin had a green thumb and spent many hours gardening, growing various vegetables and flowers to share with his family and friends. He was known for being meticulous about his lawn and prided himself on its appearance. He enjoyed playing the lotto and, in his younger years, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Edwin also enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Rhoda.

Besides his parents, Edwin was predeceased by his wife, Rhoda Morse; his children: Randy Morse, Melinda Chase, and Phyllis Armitage; brothers: James, William, Robert and George Morse; and his sisters: Nada Morse and Sandy Kearns; his granddaughter, Sara and grandson, R.J. Morse.

Survivors include his daughter, Penny Delocco (Charles); his grandchildren: Randi Delocco, Anthony Delocco, J.C. Chase, Aaron Armitage, Michaela Armitage, Melanie Angarano; his great-grandchildren: Antonia Delocco, Shauna Delocco, Patrick Armitage, Gianna Angarano, Dominick Angarano; and his good friend, Vanessa Ross.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, where both Edwin and Rhoda will be laid to rest.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741

