Jan. 4, 1947—Feb. 4, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Edward William Staunches, 76, of Glens Falls, went into the arms of his family and God on February 4, 2023, at the Pines Nursing Home with the amazing staff and his family by his side.

Born Jan. 4, 1947, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Edith (Knights) and Jerome F. Staunches, Sr.

Following Edwards education at Mineville School, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard.

For many years, Edward was employed at General Electric as a Crane Inspector and retired in 2007. He also worked with his best friend, Bill Rogers at B & B Roofing.

Edward enjoyed listening to country music and was a huge fan of Johnny Cash. He would travel anywhere and everywhere to enjoy fishing, hunting, and camping trips. Most of all, Edward loved spending time with his family. Edward was artistic when it came to drawing, wood burning and wood carvings.

In addition to his parents, Edward is predeceased by his siblings: Jerome Staunches, Jr., Robert Staunches, Joan Thomas, Leo Staunches, Thomas Staunches, and Gloria Swinton.

Survivors include his children: Stephen Staunches and his wife, Tatum of South Glens Falls, Stacey Samoei of NC, Christina Schlaeg and her husband, John of Charlton; his grandchildren: Ashley, Jonathan, Ryan, Matthew and Tyler; his siblings: Gerri Yasment of Keeseville, Nancy Bell (David) of Glens Falls, David Staunches (Cindy) of Glens Falls, Sue Swinton (Lee) of Queensbury, and Mary Hobbs (Terry) of Glens Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no calling hours. All are welcomed to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Queensbury VFW, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Edwards name may be sent to the Queensbury VFW, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.