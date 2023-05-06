Feb. 10, 1956—May 4, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Edward William Cleavland, Sr., 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away at his home on May 4, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born Feb. 10, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Sarge Cleavland and Nina (Daggett) Cleavland.

Ed was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Later in life, Ed obtained his associate degree in computer science from NRI.

He proudly served his country as a United States Marine.

Ed married Theresa “Terri” Smith in September of 1981 in Wichita, KS. They spent 40 years together until Terri’s passing in August of 2022.

Ed was a cross country truck driver for 15 years.

After receiving his degree, he owned and operated his own computer business. Ed enjoyed serving his community by volunteering as a firefighter. He was a volunteer firefighter for 17 years beginning in Gansevoort and ending his career with his son, Edward, Jr., by his side with the South Queensbury Fire Department.

Ed loved hunting and fishing throughout Fort Ann, HAM Radio and “prepping. He was skilled at woodworking, making various pieces of furniture for his family. Ed was a very proud man with a memorable laugh.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was predeceased by his son, Robert Leon Smith, Sr.

Ed is survived by his children: Sadie Szucs and her husband, Wayne, Diana Staunton and her husband, Tom, and E.J. Cleavland and his wife, Jennifer; his grandchildren: Shyanne, Lucas, Connor, Logan, Aaron, Shane, Adelei, Gage, Emelia, Megan, Courtney, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Abigail, Robert, Austin, Tyler and Destiny; as well as his great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Monday, May 8, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson Falls Fire Department, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.