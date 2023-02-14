Nov. 18, 1940—Feb. 11, 2023

ARGYLE — Edward W. Hamilton, 82 passed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was a 1959 graduate of Argyle Central School and proudly served in the United States Navy alongside his brother, Ken.

He spent his summers at his family camp on Cossayuna Lake where he made many of his lifelong friends and met the love of his life, Deborah Gibson. They were married 53 years; their love for each other growing stronger with each passing year.

Edward held several supervisory positions at various businesses; Mallinckrodt, CR Bard, Toy Works and WSWHE BOCES (which he retired from in 2010).

Throughout his life, Edward was a member of the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department, the Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association and a life member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge.

He enjoyed cooking, boating, animals and above all else, spending time with his friends and family. Throughout Ed’s life, he held a steadfast devotion to God, his country and the NY Yankees. Those who knew him best will remember how he took great pleasure in stirring the pot, while sitting back with a mischievous grin, watching the chaos ensue.

Edward Walker Hamilton was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lois Hamilton and is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children: Kim (Marvin) Pickering, Scott (Regan) Hamilton; his grandchildren: Lacey Pickering, Jackson and Gavin Hamilton; his siblings: Ken (Sheila) Hamilton, Betty (Joe) Chambers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, February, 17, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809, followed by a short service and concluding with a brief 2:00 PM funeral at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

In celebration of Ed’s life, there will be a reception on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Greenwich Elks Lodge from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Greenwich Elks Lodge No. 2223, 130 Bulson Rd., Greenwich, NY 12834-4210, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.