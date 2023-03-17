June 3, 1961—March 14, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Edward W. Tabor, 61, a resident of Route 4, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born June 3, 1961 in Troy, NY he was the son of Patricia Kelly Tabor of Schuylerville and the late G. Edward Tabor.

Ed dedicated over 20 years of his life to body shops, forming many friendships and enjoying a trade he loved before going to retire from Geico Corporation after 17 years. One of his greatest honors of working for Geico was the many catastrophe duties he attended, helping families during their time of need, which brought him to various parts of the United States for months at a time.

He loved vintage vehicles and could always tell you what year and model a car was. His favorite pastimes included hunting, boating, and there was always a 15-minute project. One of his greatest “accomplishments” was “The Property” where there was always a party and a 24-hour campfire. The place he and Kim were able to bring from a forest to a place everyone felt welcome. They couldn’t have created this without the help of many wonderful and valued friends. This was his place for cornhole, water sports, midnight boat rides and singing till the sun comes up.

He enjoyed being the Captain of any ship, especially if it was a trip to Lake Champlain. But most of all he loved being with his girls, his family, his many work friends and his people.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Tabor.

Survivors include his wife and partner of 36 years, Kimberly (Hammond) Tabor; daughters: Ciara Tabor (Jimi Perry) and Nicole Tabor of CO; mother, Patricia Tabor; sister, Laura Tabor; nephew, Marcus Vedder; brother, Michael Tabor (Georgia); bonus nephews: James Shay and Dylan Whible; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; including his special cousin, Tammy VanWagner; his best buddy, Beardog; and last but not least his right hand man, best friend and go to guy, Tony Rourke.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.