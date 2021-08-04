Edward W. "Grinder" Greenwood

I was survived by a nephew, Tony, who was like a son we never had, and his wife Mary; along with their two children: Frankie and Anthony Mangona; a niece, Teri Budesheim, who was also like a daughter we never had; and her son, Nicholas Budesheim; my brothers: Russell and his wife, Bea, Charles and his wife, Rosalie; and my two sisters: Donna and her husband, Bob Gates, and Cathy and her husband, Tom Haynes, Also surviving me are my sisters-in-law: Theresa Mangona, Nancy Girard and Charlotte Girard; brothers-in-law: Lee (June) Girard and Paul (Shirley) Girard; and a lot of great nieces and nephews, who were all great to me.

I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. “T” Bill Tedesco, Dr. Robert Love and a loving and caring, Joyce Flower; they kept me going these 80 years. I can’t thank Jim and Peg Girard for all they have done for me and still doing; Coach Tom H., Jill T., Dave C., Tim and Cindy, Steve S. and Judy — thank you; Kim at the bank for keeping my checkbook straight and Louise for all those wonderful meals and Trish for bringing them over piping hot. Also thank you Ray for your supervision; Robin for her wonderful help in my time of need and being a very good friend. Angela for all her heartfelt notes and the cards that I got every September 2 to help brighten my dark day; Wendy and her beautiful daughter, Leighann, for helping me with the last chapter, cause you don’t get to do it over again. Jackie, who opened my eyes to all the world problems thru a young adult eyes along with Oscar for all the favors he did by buying ice cream for mom and dad after supper and, of course, to all the girls at Stewart Shop at Warren and McDonald Streets, Jodie, Stacey, Carmen, Betty, Tammy and all that have come and gone and to Lew, you will have to take care of your yellow flag, I can no longer hold it for you.