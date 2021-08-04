GLENS FALLS — Edward W. “Grinder” Greenwood, of Glens Falls, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home.
I died as I was born to do. I was the son of Ralph and Lucile (Jones) Greenwood who predecease me along with my three sisters, Shirley Lydecker, Barbara Greenwood and Patti Holmquist, along with my best friend, soul mate and loving wife of 48 years, Anna Rose Girard, who gave me the best years of my life.
I was a member of the South Glens Falls Fire Department until I crossed the river and moved to the “Big City.” Here I became a member of the Glens Falls Rec Commission but that did not last very long, because I could never get an answer to a question.
I am a South Glens Falls Bulldog graduate who could say broke a lot of records in sports but anyone my age would know that’s just a lie. The only thing that got me in free and a front row seat was to run the score clock.
I really did not do anything to make me famous; in fact, I could not even hold a job having worked for Leland, Smith Builders, Robert J. Sweet Sawmill, Hovey Fruit, Fenton Produce, Hammond Garage, NIBCO of New York, Glens Falls Cement Co., and Jim Girard Landscape and Green Management.
As my health deteriorated and life made it harder to get around, I received a wonderful gift from my brother, Russell, a Segway scooter. It gave me the opportunity to visit Woody and Elaine Greene, and tease her about never being able to pick a perfect pumpkin; continue to Sophie, Jennifer and Bruce Markowit, then on to Peter “Poncho” and Lona Villa, where I learned everything about making bread. In my next life I will come back as a bread maker to roll in the dough! The Warren County Bike Path was the best thing I ever spent money on, it allowed me to continue my daily journey, bumping into Mayor Diamond, visiting with Tom and Nan Girard and their kids in the backyard, before continuing up McDonald Street to Steve and his beautiful wife, Angie, then to Dan and Theresa Girard, where we solved 95% of life’s problems, while Theresa worked on the 5%. Finally, I would toot to Theresa as I made it safely across Dix Ave. before returning home for the night.
I was survived by a nephew, Tony, who was like a son we never had, and his wife Mary; along with their two children: Frankie and Anthony Mangona; a niece, Teri Budesheim, who was also like a daughter we never had; and her son, Nicholas Budesheim; my brothers: Russell and his wife, Bea, Charles and his wife, Rosalie; and my two sisters: Donna and her husband, Bob Gates, and Cathy and her husband, Tom Haynes, Also surviving me are my sisters-in-law: Theresa Mangona, Nancy Girard and Charlotte Girard; brothers-in-law: Lee (June) Girard and Paul (Shirley) Girard; and a lot of great nieces and nephews, who were all great to me.
I will have no funeral Mass or calling hours because I am gone. I will be buried next to my beautiful wife, Anna, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Mangona, Anthony Mangona, Jr., Nicholas Budesheim, Tom Girard, Steven Girard and Dan Girard.
If anyone would like to make memorial donations in my name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, just remember I will not do it for you.
I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. “T” Bill Tedesco, Dr. Robert Love and a loving and caring, Joyce Flower; they kept me going these 80 years. I can’t thank Jim and Peg Girard for all they have done for me and still doing; Coach Tom H., Jill T., Dave C., Tim and Cindy, Steve S. and Judy — thank you; Kim at the bank for keeping my checkbook straight and Louise for all those wonderful meals and Trish for bringing them over piping hot. Also thank you Ray for your supervision; Robin for her wonderful help in my time of need and being a very good friend. Angela for all her heartfelt notes and the cards that I got every September 2 to help brighten my dark day; Wendy and her beautiful daughter, Leighann, for helping me with the last chapter, cause you don’t get to do it over again. Jackie, who opened my eyes to all the world problems thru a young adult eyes along with Oscar for all the favors he did by buying ice cream for mom and dad after supper and, of course, to all the girls at Stewart Shop at Warren and McDonald Streets, Jodie, Stacey, Carmen, Betty, Tammy and all that have come and gone and to Lew, you will have to take care of your yellow flag, I can no longer hold it for you.
I was going to have a celebration of my life, but if it rained, I could not find a phone booth so all my friends could stay dry.
Thank you to all the staff with High Peaks Hospice, especially April, who unfortunately was born in May, but who was very helpful in explaining what hospice meant. It was not just for death but for comfort in living for the rest of the time we are given. Also to Jamie, Michelle, Nan, and Kim from Warren County Public Health and my home health care workers, Shawna, Ruth and Debbie.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
If Anna is able to have me meet the “Big Guy,” I will get his ear to tell him I knew he changed the water into wine, but I want to see if he will change water into beer, because I am a beer drinker more than a wine-o.
Live, Love, Laugh and as Old Blue Eyes said, “I did it my way.”
Ciao!
