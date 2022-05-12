April 24, 1924—Dec. 3, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Edward W. Gray, 97, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

Born April 24, 1924 in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet (Winney) Gray.

Ed attended school in Cambridge and enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Ed worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for 25 years in the Maintenance Department. He then went to work for the Washington County Highway Department for 20 years retiring in 1987.

Ed was a member of the former Embury United Methodist Church in Cambridge where he served on the board for many years. He was a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge and at one time served as the Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day parade in Cambridge.

Ed loved watching western movies, singing in the community chorus, caring for his yard and enjoyed associating with the Men’s Club at the Vermont Veterans Home.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Gladys (Brinson) Gray who passed away in 2016; a grandson, Shayne McClellan who passed away in 1986.

Ed is survived by his children: Janet (Kevin) Michaels and Ron Gray, both of Cambridge; grandchildren: Seth (Cassandra) McClellan of White Creek and Colette McClellan of Tamarac, NY; great-grandchildren: Etan and Kendra McClellan, Skylar (Alexis) Brenenstuhl.

Family and friend are invited to a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

A reception will follow the service at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ed may be made to the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion, 2106 state Route 22, Cambridge, NY.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.