QUEENSBURY — Edward Townsend Hutchinson, 94, died peacefully with his daughters by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the family home in Queensbury.
Ed was the first-born son of Louise (Barber) and King T. Hutchinson of Glens Falls.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jane Eddy Hutchinson, as well as by his parents and brother, James K. Hutchinson of Elizabethtown, Tennessee.
Ed met Jane by chance 74 years ago, and it was love at first sight. They were truly devoted to one another throughout their 65 years of marriage, and they enjoyed travel throughout the U.S. and Europe as well as spending summers at the family camp on Lake George.
In Ed’s eyes, the crown jewel of his life was his family. In the weeks just prior to the unexpected illness to which he succumbed, each of his grandchildren, the lights of his life, had visited. He expressed to his daughters how impressed he was by each, and the time they had together gave him a sense of satisfaction and peace.
The day before his 1943 Glens Falls High School graduation ceremony, Ed entered the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division. Upon discharge, he was admitted to Middlebury College where he earned his Bachelor’s and Masters of Science Degrees in Organic Chemistry. The September after he graduated, Ed and Jane married.
The couple moved to New Jersey where Ed began his career in the chemicals industry with DuPont. Two years later they returned to Ed’s native Glens Falls and his beloved Lake George. He continued his career with the Imperial Paper and Color Corporation which was eventually purchased by Hercules Chemical and later by Ciba-Geigy, retiring when the plant closed in 1988.
Never one to remain idle, retirement gave him the time to build a couple of authentic Adirondack Guide Boats, make major improvements to the Echo Bay camp and to begin on his encore career: delivering The Chronicle throughout the North Country. He was modest about his many accomplishments, took a genuine interest in those whom he met through his various endeavors and found real satisfaction in supporting emerging businesses.
Ed expressed his appreciation of his multigenerational connection to Glens Falls and Lake George by actively supporting such institutions as the Chapman Historical Museum, The Lake George Association, First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and Caldwell Presbyterian Church, and anonymous giving. He and his wife, along with their close-knit circle of friends, were known for “rolling up their sleeves” to help with special projects.
All who have known Ed are thankful for his life. He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie J. Barton of North River, New York and Stowe, Vermont, and Betsy (John) Buecking of Sedona, Arizona; his grandchildren, Lucy T. Buecking of Reno, Nevada, and Alexander M. (Megan) Buecking of Gallatin Gateway, Montana, and step-grandson, Andrew D. Buecking of Stuart, Florida.
In the words of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “The heart, like the mind, has a memory. And in it are kept the most precious keepsakes.”
“Fare thee well, Ed,” from all who have loved him.
At his request, there will be no calling hours, and there will be a celebration of his life in the Spring at the convenience of his family.
The family requests that those wishing to remember Ed make donations to The Conklin Center’s “On The Go” transportation program, P.O. Box 2088, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
