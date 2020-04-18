May 3, 1929 — April 16, 2020
CORINTH — Edward T. LeClair, 90, of Route 9N, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, following a short illness.
Born on May 3, 1929, Edward was the oldest son of the late Louis and Margaret (O’Connell) LeClair.
After graduating from Corinth High School in 1946, Edward spent four years in the U.S. Navy as a boiler-room technician and served an additional term in the Korean conflict.
He was employed at International Paper Co. for 42 years in the power plant and retired as Foreman.
He married Joan Baldwin on May 3, 1952 and remarried in 1976 to his present wife, Patricia.
Edward enjoyed more than 30 years of retirement spending time with his family and friends. The family camp in Black Pond, first built more than 50 years ago, remains a hub of family activity year-round.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by Lorraine McKenzie, Tom LeClair, Jack LeClair and his son, Lance LeClair.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Orcutt) LeClair; one daughter, Teri Stanton; one son, Edward R. LeClair (Carol); two stepdaughters, Tari Walts and Pamela Orcutt; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ronald LeClair (Rita), Leo LeClair (Brenda), and Janice Sitts (Brad); and more than 30 nieces and nephews that were all very special to him.
A committal service with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Pines of Glens Falls, where he spent his final months, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Edward.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.