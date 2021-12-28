May 3, 1966—Dec. 23, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Edward “T-Joe” Phillips, 55, of Fort Edward, passed away on December 23, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Born on May 3, 1966, he was the son of Sharon M. (Vaughn) Phillips.

T-Joe attended Hudson Falls High School. After high school, he became a stay-at-home dad to his boys. Later in years he married Penny (DeSabrais) Phillips.

He loved spending his time restoring his 1967 Chevy short-box pickup truck and feeling the wind on his face while riding his Harley. His family and friends kindly referred to him as “Big Sexy.”

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Denise Oudekerk, his maternal grandparents, Charles Vaughn and J. Helen Vaughn, his maternal grandparents, Ernes and Margaret “Peggy” Phillips, his uncle, Paul Vaughn and his great niece, Anne Marie Sawn.

He is survived by his two sons: Matthew W. Phillips and Zachary J. Phillips, both of Hudson Falls; grandchild, Jaymez of Hudson Falls; his mother, Sharon M. Phillips of Glens Falls; his siblings: Barbara Durham (Cal) of Fort Edward, JoAnne Lockwood of Coxsackie, Gerri Anne Rockwood (Joseph) of Coxsackie and Joseph Phillips (Carrie) of Warrensburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved him dearly.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Following the services a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank the Glens Falls Hospital ICU, the nurses and staff were just wonderful and they would also like to thank “the Boyz” for being Phillips Strong. Todd Sheldon, Ebon Derusha, you were and always will be his brothers.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

For a few years he was under a nickel, but a full dollar was his best shot … Ever the rising cost of prime rib.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.