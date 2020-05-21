Edward Snowball

Just after getting married, Ed worked for Finch Pruyn for a short period of time before being hired by Neil Golub to manage several of his Central Market (now Price Chopper/Market 32) locations. After a decade in management, he chose to go back to Finch Pruyn and use his background in chemistry to become a tester in the digestor section of the plant. He spent over 30 years in that position before his eventual retirement from the company.