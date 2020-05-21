Edward Snowball
Jan. 5, 1935 — May 20, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Edward Snowball, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Barnwell Nursing home in Valatie, due to complications involving the coronavirus.

Born on January 5, 1935 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George and Claire Snowball.

He was a 1953 graduate of Washington Academy in Salem. Edward participated in several varsity sports and remembered fondly the days of 8 man football. He also excelled at math and attended Albany School of Pharmacy, before leaving to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served in the medic corps before being honorably discharged and returning home.

Upon his return in 1959, he met and married Rita Alden of South Glens Falls. They spent 57 years together until her passing on February 28, 2016.

They raised and are survived by their four sons: Daniel (Helene) of Hebron, Eric (Analiza) of Lakeland, Florida, Timothy (Mary Beth) of Moreau, and David (JoAnn) of Glens Falls. His surviving grandchildren: Terri, Meghan, Annabelle, Matthew, Ian (Korinna), Seth, Owen, Ethan, Aidan, Danielle (Matt), and Tyler. His great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Harleigh and Noah. His siblings, Carol Carroll (Fort Edward), Ken Snowball (North Carolina), Douglas Snowball (Luzerne) and Russell Snowball (Hudson Falls); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Just after getting married, Ed worked for Finch Pruyn for a short period of time before being hired by Neil Golub to manage several of his Central Market (now Price Chopper/Market 32) locations. After a decade in management, he chose to go back to Finch Pruyn and use his background in chemistry to become a tester in the digestor section of the plant. He spent over 30 years in that position before his eventual retirement from the company.

Due to the current health crisis, services and burial at Southside Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Ed’s memory can be made to charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

