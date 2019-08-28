April 1, 1968 — Aug. 20, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Edward “Safety” J. Breeyear, 51, of Queensbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 unexpectedly.
Born in Glens Falls on April 1, 1968, he was the son of Edward F. and Shirley (Rouse) Breeyear.
After high school, Ed joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1986-1989. Following his honorable discharge, he was employed with N.E.S. Global, working as a safety coordinator in various places. Ed always said, “Sacrifice for success.”
He was a member of the American Legion Post 574 as well as Knights of Columbus.
On May 29, 2017 he married Lisa A. (LeRoux) in Elgin, Illinois. Together they have spent their years traveling, vacationing and enjoying quality time together.
Ed treasured his time at home when he was not away for work.
He was a hardcore heavy metal fan, with his favorites being Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde. He loved playing electric guitars and had a large collection. His influences included Led Zeppelin, Randy Rhodes and others.
Being an April fools baby, Ed embraced a jokester life, living every day for the next prank or wise crack.
Ed was predeceased by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as his uncle, Bruce Inglee.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Lisa Breeyear; his two stepchildren, Katlyn and Ryan Rajeski; his parents, Edward F. and Shirley (Rouse) Breeyear; two sisters, Deborah (Hashim) Hamdani and Margaret (William) Hamilton; his aunts, Deborah Breeyear and Elisabeth Inglee; uncles, including William F. (Claudia) Breeyear and Timothy (Nancy) Breeyear, both of Hudson Falls and Joseph (Nancy) Rouse and Charles Rouse, both of Cambridge; his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Pat Leroux of Queensbury; nieces, Amira and Gabriel Hamdani and Amanda Hamilton; a nephew, Matthew Hamilton; along with several cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Baker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Janet Dunn officiating.
A graveside service with military honors will follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
