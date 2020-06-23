× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 9, 1957 — June 19, 2020

HADLEY — Edward R. Ziegler, 85, of Park Avenue, passed away peacefully Fridaymorning June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 14, 1935 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ammon K. and Anna (Dietze) Ziegler. He was a 1954 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He married the love of his life, Hilda Champagne on February 9, 1957 in Lake Luzerne.

Ed worked as a machine repairman for International Paper Company in Corinth for over 40 years prior to his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of the mill. Ed was a dedicated member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years serving in many capacities including president and assistant chief engine man. He also served on the Luzerne Hadley Emergency Squad.

His enjoyments included bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, picking berries with his kids and 4x4 drag racing (Where he was known by “Fast Eddie”).