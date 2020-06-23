Feb. 9, 1957 — June 19, 2020
HADLEY — Edward R. Ziegler, 85, of Park Avenue, passed away peacefully Fridaymorning June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 14, 1935 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ammon K. and Anna (Dietze) Ziegler. He was a 1954 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He married the love of his life, Hilda Champagne on February 9, 1957 in Lake Luzerne.
Ed worked as a machine repairman for International Paper Company in Corinth for over 40 years prior to his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of the mill. Ed was a dedicated member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years serving in many capacities including president and assistant chief engine man. He also served on the Luzerne Hadley Emergency Squad.
His enjoyments included bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, picking berries with his kids and 4x4 drag racing (Where he was known by “Fast Eddie”).
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Robert Ziegler and Phillip Ziegler. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Hilda Ziegler; their children: Terry (Kathy) Ziegler of Lake Luzerne, Penny (Roger) Lautenschuetz of Lake Luzerne, Randy (Renee) Ziegler of Lake Luzerne, Tracy Ziegler of Hadley, Kelly (Eric) Kader of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Erica Ziegler, Gregory Ziegler, Andrea (Rob) Demetriou, Krista (David) Hermance, Ryan Whitaker, Kayla Lautenschuetz, Callie Kader, Sabrina Ziegler, Tiani Ziegler, Rachel Ziegler, Karry Ziegler, Jenna Kader, Kendan Ziegler, Evan Kader, Hayden Kader; two great-grandchildren: Lilliana Demetriou, Robert Demetriou; a brother, Harry (Adrienne) Ziegler of Hadley; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne, adhering to the CDC and NYS guidelines of social distancing, wearing face coverings and maximum capacity of 25 guests at a time. Members of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a fireman service at 7:45 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday at the funeral home and will be private for the family as not to exceed the state guidelines. Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
A special thank you to close friends and neighbors that have been supportive to the Ziegler family during this difficult time.
