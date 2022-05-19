March 16, 1949—May 17, 2022

WHITEHALL — Edward R. Longley, 73, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 following a battle of cancer.

He was born on March 16, 1949 in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Guy Forrest Longley and Muriel (Burnham) Longley.

Edward had many interests that he was involved in including: fishing, watching westerns, riding his motorcycle, cooking, spending times with his friends and family, enjoyed singing country music, playing pool and camping.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Cossayuna Fire Department in Cossayuna, NY.

He retired following 16 years of service with Hannaford Markets in the Maintenance Department. He was also formerly employed with Area Slate Quarry’s.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters and brothers.

Survivors include his companion, Kate Stone of Whitehall; his children: Theresa Lowery of Rutland, VT, Tina Fenoff of Gilman, VT, Edward Longley, Jr. of Ludlow, VT, April Longley of Fair Haven, VT, Carrie Cardinal of Whitehall, NY, Laure Williams of Rutland, VT, and Sueann Longley of Granville, NY. He is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family may call at the funeral home from 4 to 5 p.m. and friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.

