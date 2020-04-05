Aug. 14, 1932 — April 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Edward “Pug” C. Smith Jr. passed away April 1, 2020 at The Terrace at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury. His family was by his side.
Pug was born on Aug. 14, 1932 in Floral Park, to Madeline (Odermatt) and Edward C. Smith. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Jean.
Pug attended Sewanhaka High School where his extraordinary athletic ability caught the eye of several college scouts. Pug received a full scholarship to Syracuse University where he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams and earned All American Status. He was also captain of the Lacrosse team his senior year.
While at Syracuse, Pug met the love of his life, Jean Troup. The two married on May 22, 1954 and eventually moved to Smithtown, with their family. In 1970, Pug and Jean moved the family to Suffern, where he was a partner at the Ducey Agency. For many years he volunteered as a firefighter in North Rockland and was an active member and past president of the North Rockland Rotary. Pug retired to Queensbury, to be close to his children and grandchildren.
Throughout his life Pug was an avid golfer and skier, but most of all he enjoyed his time spent on the water, boating and swimming on the Long Island Sound and then on Lake George.
Pug can best be described as a people person. He made new friends everywhere he went, while maintaining lifelong friendships from his childhood. Pug had a lifetime of stories and experiences he loved to share with those he met.
Of all the accomplishments in his life, Pug was most proud of the loving family he and Jean created. Pug is survived by his three children, Nancy (Rich) Porpora, David (Laurie) Smith, and Judy (John) Goralski; four grandchildren, Kevin (Christen) Porpora, Michael (Amber) Porpora, Madeline (Kevin) Murphy, and Eileen Goralski; and six great-grandchildren, Camden, Jacob, Aiden, Harper, Rowen, and Lucia. He will be dearly missed.
At his request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A celebration of Pug’s life will be conducted at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at The Glen and The Terrace at Hiland Meadows for treating Pug with compassion and dignity. In addition Pug’s family is so grateful for the wonderful care High Peaks Hospice gave him in the final weeks of life.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12804.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
