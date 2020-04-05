× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 14, 1932 — April 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Edward “Pug” C. Smith Jr. passed away April 1, 2020 at The Terrace at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury. His family was by his side.

Pug was born on Aug. 14, 1932 in Floral Park, to Madeline (Odermatt) and Edward C. Smith. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Jean.

Pug attended Sewanhaka High School where his extraordinary athletic ability caught the eye of several college scouts. Pug received a full scholarship to Syracuse University where he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams and earned All American Status. He was also captain of the Lacrosse team his senior year.

While at Syracuse, Pug met the love of his life, Jean Troup. The two married on May 22, 1954 and eventually moved to Smithtown, with their family. In 1970, Pug and Jean moved the family to Suffern, where he was a partner at the Ducey Agency. For many years he volunteered as a firefighter in North Rockland and was an active member and past president of the North Rockland Rotary. Pug retired to Queensbury, to be close to his children and grandchildren.