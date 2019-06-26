October 9, 1937 — June 24, 2019
SOUTH CAMBRIDGE — Edward Paul Hepp, 81, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Saratoga Hospital.
Born Oct. 9, 1937 in Paterson, New Jersey, Ed was the son of the late Theodore and Jean (Epper) Hepp. He was also predeceased by a sister, Kathy (Hepp) Gravenkemper.
Ed graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1955, attended Paul Smith’s College for Forestry and served as a paratrooper in the Airborne Division with the U.S. Army. Starting in tree surgery, he was a professional land surveyor for most of his working career. He was master falconer for more 30 years, one of the first NYSFA presidents, a longstanding member of the North American Falconers Association, the first falconry sponsor in the N.Y.S. and taught a number of apprentices over the years. Ed was also an accomplished wood carver, starting the Cambridge Rocking Horse Company for many of his creations, including the hare that is part of the Adirondack Carousel in Saranac Lake. He was one of featured artists in the Washington County Open Studios Tour.
Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia M. (Cochrane) Hepp; and his children, Louis J.R. Quillio of Castro Valley, California, Susan G. Quillio of Greenwich, Heather Hepp of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Pamela J.A. Schmuhl of Hampton, New Hampshire. In addition, he is also survived by his niece and nephew, Janet Larkin of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Theodore Gravenkemper of Louisville, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Olivia Quillio, Madeleine Quillio, Josephine Schmuhl, Q. “Gus” Wright, B. Simone Schmuhl and Arthur Wright.
Funeral services with military honors will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with Elizabeth Nichols-Ross officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871; or the Buskirk Fire Department, 217 Buskirk West Hoosick Road, Buskirk, NY 12028 in memory of Ed.
To offer condolences to Ed’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
