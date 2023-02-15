Feb. 20, 1941—Feb. 5, 2023

WEST RUPERT, VT — Edward Parzych, Sr., 81, formerly of Branford, CT passed away peacefully Feb. 5, 2023 in Vermont.

He was the loving husband of Sandra (Longley) Parzych for 62 years. He was born in New Haven, CT on Feb. 20, 1941. He was the son of the late Adam and Frances (Ottenbriet) Parzych.

Edward is survived by his wife Sandra; and five children: Edward Parzych, Jr. of New Haven, Penny Longley of Branford, David (Karen) Parzych of Branford, Shelly (Mark) Balzano of Branford, Sheri (Frank) Marra of Madison. Edward was the loving grandfather of: Erica (Nate and Nathan) Henderson, Michael Parzych, Kayla (Nick) Dadio, Brandyn Balzano, Austin Parzych, Cody Parzych, Isabella Parzych, Matthew Marra and Chloe Marra. He is also survived by his brothers: Richard Parzych and Teddy Joe Parzych. He was preceded by his two siblings: Bernice Suchower and Pete Parzych.

Ed was a self-made, hard-working entrepreneur that started his own business, National Carting Company, which he ran for 45 years while taking care of his family. Ed and his family had many memorable trips to Richford, VT at the family dairy farm. He was lucky enough to have an early retirement, which led him to Vermont to build his new homestead up on the hill with his wife. He made a lot of new friends while being in Vermont.

Ed enjoyed the outdoors and helping his friends in any way that he could. He valued all of his farm equipment and the time he spent using it.

Ed and his wife spent many winters in St. Petersburg, FL, where he was able to enjoy the warm weather with family and friends. He was a family man and loved being with his family. His memory lives on in his grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the staff at Southwestern Vermont Centers for Living and Rehab of Bennington, VT.

A Memorial Service for Edward will be held at a later date. If friends desire, contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to Southwestern Vermont Centers for Living and Rehab through the office of the Mahar Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.