April 17, 1963 — March 14, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Edward P. Darrah, 56, of Lake Avenue passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on April 17, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Doris (Lozier) Darrah.

Ed attended Corinth Central School.

He married Lynn A. Murphy on March 15, 1997 in Corinth, and the couple lived there for many years and currently were residing in Lake Luzerne.

Ed was employed for many years as a crane operator at Couse and Sons of Ballston Spa.

He enjoyed NASCAR, the New York Giants, camping, fishing and family gatherings.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his six siblings, Wesley, Wayne, Sandra Lee, Larry, Thomas “Topper” and Richard; and his very close friends, Timmy Gill and Brian Long.

Survivors besides his wife of 23 years, Lynn A. Darrah of Lake Luzerne, include three children, Laurent Murphy (Samantha) of Lake Luzerne, Laken Prosser (Jamie) of Corinth, and LaChelle Murphy (Daniel Hotaling) of Saratoga Springs; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Charity, Trinity, Logan, and Lillian; five siblings, Donald Darrah (Adele) of Lake Luzerne, Gary Darrah of Colorado, Sharron Whitcomb of Corinth, Bruce Darrah (Debra) of Massachusetts, and Carol Macey (Bruce) of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Darrah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

