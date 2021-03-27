July 25, 1923—Mar. 24, 2021

HADLEY—Edward O. Winslow, 97, of Kings Road, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side. Born on July 25, 1923 in Stony Creek, he was the son of the late Henry and Cassie (Newton) Winslow.

He married the love of his life, Mildred “Millie” Grimes on December 30, 1945 at the Stony Creek Wesleyan Church.

Ed served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Force in World War II in the 85th Bomb Squadron as an airplane armorer. He was a pistol marksman and had earned the American Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Ed had worked 39 years at International Paper Company in Corinth. He retired from the mill in 1985 and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. In his “retirement”, Ed was a custodian for Evergreen Bank in Corinth, Church of the Nations and The Kings School. He was a valued assistant to the funeral directors at Brewer Funeral Home for many years.

Ed was humble, hard-working and a truly gentle man. He enjoyed gardening and being with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents; an infant daughter, Christine I. Winslow; his siblings: Mildred E. Grimes, Floyd Winslow, Myron Winslow and Howard Winslow.