July 18, 1936—Dec. 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Edward “Ned” Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away Dec. 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on July 18, 1936 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Leo W. and Catherine (Fraser) Roach.

Ned was a 1954 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He also received his BS in education from the Plattsburgh State College.

On July 5, 1985, he married Elizabeth “Beth” Sweet in Glens Falls.

Ned began his teaching career in the Warrensburg School System. In 1962, he moved to Hudson Falls and continued teaching for 35 years in the Hudson Falls School System, until his retirement in 1997.

Ned started coaching basketball at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. Within three years, his team was the Albany Dioceses Champion. For the next 40 years, Ned dedicated his free time to coaching basketball in both the Hudson Falls and Glens Falls Schools.

He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Glens Falls Lodge #81, the New York State Teacher’s Association and a Board Member of the Hudson Falls Recreation Commission.

Ned loved his family and cherished every moment with them. He spent many hours watching his grandchildren, Mary and Ryan’s basketball games. He was their biggest fan, on and off the court.

Besides his parents, Ned was predeceased by his sister, Marie Paling and her husband, Robert, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Mary Sweet, his sister-in-law, Penny Ortiz and his brother-in-law, Jerry Sweet.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Beth Roach of Gansevoort; his stepdaughter, whom he loved and was devoted to, Kelly Fitzsimmons and her husband, Scott of South Glens Falls; his two grandchildren, whom he adored: Mary and Ryan Fitzsimmons; his sisters-in-law: Susan Gilbert and her husband, Roger, Ellen Kelly and her husband, Steve and Louise Sweet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Those that are attending Ned’s services are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.

His family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton and the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd of Moreau, for the excellent love and care given to Ned and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Hudson Falls Rotary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 250, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.