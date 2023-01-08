Dec. 25, 1942—Jan. 3, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edward “Ned” Quinn of Saratoga Springs and Lake George, NY passed on peacefully from this life on Jan. 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born in Cohoes, NY on Dec. 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (McHale) Quinn and a graduate of Cohoes Keveny Memorial Academy, Class of 1960 and Tri-State (Trine) University in Angola, IN with a bachelor of electrical engineering degree.

An only child, Ned is survived by his devoted wife Marjorie (Reynolds) Quinn; and their two children: Dawn (Robert) Frank of Saratoga Springs, and David (Sarah) Quinn of Clifton Park, NY; his six beloved grandchildren: Robert, Brendon, and Lindsey Frank, and Joseph, Thomas, and Molly Quinn mourn the loss of their dear “Pop.” Ned embraced the love of his two sisters-in-law: Kathleen (Reynolds) Duell and Janet (Reynolds) Ostrander and their families.

After graduating from Tri-State, Ned returned home to the Capital District and began his lifelong tenure at General Electric where he worked as a Project Manager overseeing the construction of both gas turbine and hydroelectric power plants.

In his 35 years with GE, Ned traveled and brought power to every corner of the world including Ireland, Chile, Argentina, Dubai, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Athens, Milan, Beirut, New Delhi, Quebec, Detroit, Tampa, and Sacramento. During his time with GE, he contributed to the construction of approximately 25 different power plants. Prior to retiring in 2003, Ned was a member of the Elfun Society at GE, and he earned many accolades from General Electric including the Six Sigma Quality Achievement Award and a Global Power Plant Systems Award for excellent leadership and significant contributions to GE Power Systems.

An avid golfer, trumpeter, and train enthusiast, when Ned wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he could often be found on the green or in the clubhouse or working with his model train sets. Ned golfed weekly for years with his Lake George and GE friends as well as with his son and grandsons on courses all over the Capitol District.

Much to the delight of each grandchild, Pop would run his trains with their whistles and steam for every visit. He truly lit up and shared in their wonder and joy both when they were young at the train table and as they each grew into their own hobbies and interests. He delighted in hearing their stories of school, sports, and friends always supporting their dreams.

Through 57 years of marriage Ned and Marge enjoyed time together at their summer home at Lake George.

As a beautiful example of paying tribute to a man who remained steadfast in all things in life — his community, his career, and his relationships, we welcome your memories and support at this time.

Services for Ned Quinn will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully acknowledge any donations made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County in Ned’s name by visiting 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

