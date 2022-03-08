Edward Murphy, Jr.

Ed was known throughout the area as an accomplished logger for the past 38 years. When not logging, he could be found in the woods enjoying his favorite pastime, hunting. Opening day of hunting season was like a national holiday to Ed! If he wasn’t in the woods, Ed was home watching hunting shows, eating popcorn and butterfingers. Ed would want you to know how special his dog, Buddy Boy Murphy, was to him. Buddy was always by Ed’s side, whether on the couch or next to him in the truck going to work. Most recently Ed was appointed to the Warrensburg Planning Board as an alternate.