Jan. 12, 1962 — March 3, 2022
WARRENSBURG — Edward Murphy, Jr. of Warrensburg passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Born January 12, 1962 in White Plains, NY, specifically the Town of Silver Lake, NY.
Ed was known throughout the area as an accomplished logger for the past 38 years. When not logging, he could be found in the woods enjoying his favorite pastime, hunting. Opening day of hunting season was like a national holiday to Ed! If he wasn’t in the woods, Ed was home watching hunting shows, eating popcorn and butterfingers. Ed would want you to know how special his dog, Buddy Boy Murphy, was to him. Buddy was always by Ed’s side, whether on the couch or next to him in the truck going to work. Most recently Ed was appointed to the Warrensburg Planning Board as an alternate.
Predeceasing Ed was his father Edward Murphy, Sr.
Ed is survived by his mother, Armida (DeSantis) Murphy of Warrensburg; son Levi Murphy of Warrensburg; daughter Joan “Meda” Murphy of Ocala, FL; grandsons: Nicholas Murphy of Warrensburg, NY and Evan Mason of Ocala, FL; uncle Rocco DeSantis of Hopewell Junction, NY; and like-a-brother Bob Ross of Warrensburg, NY. He also leaves behind many cousins.
Friends may call on Ed’s family from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.
Graveside burial will take place in the spring.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
