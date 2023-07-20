SHREWSBURY, MA — On Friday, July 14, 2023, Edward Miles Hughes, “Ted,” passed away at the age of 84. He was born in West Orange, NJ, to Hugh Hughes and Mary Hazel Miles. He grew up in Bloomfield, NJ, with his brother, David and sister, Betty and received a degree in chemistry from Wesleyan University, where he earned straight A’s and a Phi Beta Kappa key.

He graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1965 where he met his beloved Elizabeth Dole, to whom he was married for 53 years at her death in 2018. He practiced medicine in the Navy and then private practice in Cambridge, NY, before working in drug safety in the pharmaceutical industry. He was known for his perceptiveness and kindness towards staff and patients and his ability to diagnose obscure and difficult cases.

Ted had a deeply reflective faith in Jesus Christ and a profound sense of the mystery of God. This pervaded his life as a father, husband and doctor and also provided the impetus for an important supporting role in the pro-life movement.

He was a board member of the Christian Action Council, which eventually became CareNet, the largest single network of pregnancy centers for women in crisis in the United States. He was an avid, lifelong learner, particularly in biology, ethics and politics. He was particularly interested in the science behind Darwinian Theory, and he remained a lifelong skeptic.

He is survived by his children: Anne Crozier, Joan Moreau, Hugh Hughes, and Edward Hughes; his 25 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Dole) Hughes, sister, Elizabeth Hughes, brother, David Hughes and grandson, Evan Hughes.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Coila Church, Cambridge, NY.

For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that donations be made to the Coila Church, 93 State Route 372, Cambridge, NY 12816—https://coilachurch.org/give.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.