Edward Michael Ryan

In his response to being nominated for the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence Edward wrote: “Over the years there were many failed attempts to change the course of my life. Addiction is a harsh master and its enemy is truth. A great spiritual teacher once said, ‘You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.’ (John 8:32) and so it was with me . . . when I began to look at what needed to change in my heart and mind, a new world opened for me. I was, for the first time, able to accept the help of those who had traveled this path before me.”