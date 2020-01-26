Feb. 19, 1964 — Jan. 18, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Edward Michael Ryan, 55, of South Glens Falls, transitioned at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Born on Feb. 19, 1964 in Brooklyn, Edward was the beloved son of John and Margaret (Mader) Ryan. He attended Schalmont Schools, Schenectady County Community College and had recently returned to school at Adirondack Community College. He had a great group of friends at ACC and planned to graduate in May. He maintained a 4.0 GPA and had recently been nominated for the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
Edward worked in both the construction industry and the human services field, most recently for 820 River Street, Inc., a men’s community residence, and, Baywood Center, an addiction treatment center in Queensbury. Edward was often invited to speak at area Recovery Group meetings and, while he was in his own on-going, lifelong struggle with addiction, he inspired, accompanied, and empowered others in their journeys of recovery.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Ryan; and by his brother, Jim. Edward was a lifelong seeker, learner, voracious reader, and lover of music. He was an active member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church, the Hope and Healing Recovery Community and Outreach Center, and the Big Book Step Study (BBSS) in South Glens Falls. Edward loved the outdoors and nature in all her power, beauty and majesty. He fulfilled a lifetime dream of traveling across this country he loved in 2017 when he spent most of a year driving, hiking, camping and adventuring from coast to coast. It was his odyssey, his trek, his pilgrimage.
Edward is survived by his children, Providence and Edward; his siblings, John (Carol) Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Margaret (John) Anderton, Daniel (Patricia) Ryan; his nieces and nephews, Ambree Ryan, Michelle Tyson, Michael Ryan, Melody Ryan, Trevor Ryan, Kerry Ryan, Catherine Anderton, John Anderton, Timothy Ryan, and Nicole Ryan.
In his response to being nominated for the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence Edward wrote: “Over the years there were many failed attempts to change the course of my life. Addiction is a harsh master and its enemy is truth. A great spiritual teacher once said, ‘You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.’ (John 8:32) and so it was with me . . . when I began to look at what needed to change in my heart and mind, a new world opened for me. I was, for the first time, able to accept the help of those who had traveled this path before me.”
Edward’s family is grateful to all those who loved him and traveled this difficult road of recovery with him – keep seeking truth as Ed did and accept help and support from one another and from those who love you.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Funeral Home.
Edward proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and will have a Committal service with full military honors at noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
For those wishing to remember and honor Ed’s life, please consider a donation in his memory to 820 River Street, Inc., 13 Crandall St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or another organization assisting those journeying the path of recovery.
“Let us always love the best in others – and never fear their worst.” – Bill Wilson.
