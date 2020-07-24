Oct. 21, 1949 — July 21, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Edward McIntyre Bartholomew, Jr. beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at age 70.
Ed was born October 21, 1949 at Albany Medical Center in Albany. At the age of seven months, he would move with his parents to Glens Falls where he would spend the rest of his life in “his” beloved city and surrounding Warren County in Public Service as mayor for two terms and current president and CEO of Economic Development for Glens Falls and Warren County. He was a proud graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1967, and outstanding athlete excelling especially in football and against his rival, St. Mary’s School annual football “showdown” with his other teammates including his lifelong friend Nick Barber. Ed then went on to complete his collegiate education at Union College and Albany Law School, and would enter his first position as an attorney in the Law office of Ronald Stafford.
Early professional mentors in his life that would guide his career path included House of Representative Congressman Carleton King, New York State Senator Ronald Stafford, Warren County Judge Charles Ringwood, and the honorable New York State Supreme Court Justice and Dean of Albany Law School Richard J. Bartlett. His most influential guides in his life, however, were his parents, Edward M. Bartholomew Sr. and Lillian N. Bartholomew. They instilled at an early age the importance of a faith-based life that began and would remain his entire life at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. His faith-based focus would be reflected throughout his career as he continued to “give back” and “care for” the greater Glens Falls community.
Throughout his life, Ed’s passion was serving the people of Glens Falls and the surrounding communities in Warren County for over five decades with a profound impact that would extend beyond our region. He served two terms as mayor from 1978 to 1985. During that time, he was most proud of the success in building the Civic Center, bringing the hockey franchise, The Adirondack Red Wings and later the minor league White (Glen) Sox baseball team to East Field.
From 1999 to 2010 he served in Albany and across New York State as senior advisor on multiple state issues including the role of Chief Counsel for Labor in the New York State Senate in the Offices of former Majority Leaders Senators Dean Skelos and Joe Bruno. In 2010, he was excited to return to Glens Falls in the role of Director of Economic Development for the city, and then in 2013 until present he served as president and CEO of the Warren County Economic Development Corporation.
His professional contributions were expansive and as a result of his passion, experience, depth and breadth of knowledge, Ed had the seasoned skills to negotiate “close the deal.” Where some saw obstacles, he saw challenges. He worked tirelessly to bring new economic growth to the region to provide jobs, housing, public transportation that would assist in the revitalization of downtown Glens Falls and the surrounding communities. He was a visionary thinker, always planning for the future, and would put in the extraordinary hours required into “getting the job done”.
Ed was a strong advocate for the less fortunate. Through his fellow members of Christ Church, he was instrumental in starting monthly “Saturday Night Suppers,” and the Annual Thanksgiving and Christmas breakfasts for children and families in the community. He never said “no” to anyone who needed legal advice, and often conducted pro bono work that only the client would know about. He had a very special interest in promoting and supporting the work of the veterans because of the influence of his father and grandfather who were Army veterans. He always made an effort to attend and participate in Memorial Day and Veterans Day events to honor our men and women who served. Ed was also very proud to be a trustee, supporter and advisor to the Whitehall Brick Church Cemetery Association in Whitehall.
Ed is survived by his loving mother, Lillian N. Bartholomew.
He is predeceased by his loving father and best friend, Edward McIntyre Bartholomew Senior; his life-long companion, Maggie Cafaro; son, Edward M. Bartholomew III (Tina); grandchildren, Naomi, Joshua and Abigail; daughter, Katie Driscoll (Kevin) and grandchildren Kellen and Trevor; Ed and Katie’s mom, Donna (Pat) Longe; sister, Glenda Bartholomew Kelman (Don); nephew Nathan; sister, Frances Bartholomew Brower (Glenn); nieces, Jennifer and Ashleigh and cousins, and lifelong friends and business colleagues.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family. A celebration of Ed’s life will be at a later date in which the community will be invited to join to honor and remember Ed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay Street, Glens Falls, New York.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
