Edward McIntyre Bartholomew, Jr.

Ed was a strong advocate for the less fortunate. Through his fellow members of Christ Church, he was instrumental in starting monthly “Saturday Night Suppers,” and the Annual Thanksgiving and Christmas breakfasts for children and families in the community. He never said “no” to anyone who needed legal advice, and often conducted pro bono work that only the client would know about. He had a very special interest in promoting and supporting the work of the veterans because of the influence of his father and grandfather who were Army veterans. He always made an effort to attend and participate in Memorial Day and Veterans Day events to honor our men and women who served. Ed was also very proud to be a trustee, supporter and advisor to the Whitehall Brick Church Cemetery Association in Whitehall.