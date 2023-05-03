GRANVILLE — Edward LaFountain, age 76, of Granville, NY, passed away on April 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail LaFountain; daughter, Sonia LaFountain; grandchildren: Ethan and Marlee Ginyard; and sisters: Mary LaFountain and Helen Casinelli. He joins his previously departed son, Michael LaFountain in eternal rest.

Edward was born in Granville, NY , the son of Edward and Helen “Ella” (Hondro) LaFountain, where he also attended high school. He received his associate degree in marketing from Adirondack Community College and also attended Castleton College.

Ed was a fun spirited person with many skills and passions. He served the U.S. Postal Service for many years as a mail carrier and later in maintenance. Edward was an excellent storyteller, made friends easily, and was known for his wit and ingenuity.

He enjoyed vacations in Maine as well as spending quality time with friends and family at home and in his workshop. His favorite hobbies included landscaping, gardening, winemaking, construction, and mechanics.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.