GRANVILLE — Edward LaFountain, age 76, of Granville, NY, passed away on April 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail LaFountain; daughter, Sonia LaFountain; grandchildren: Ethan and Marlee Ginyard; and sisters: Mary LaFountain and Helen Casinelli. He joins his previously departed son, Michael LaFountain in eternal rest.
Edward was born in Granville, NY , the son of Edward and Helen “Ella” (Hondro) LaFountain, where he also attended high school. He received his associate degree in marketing from Adirondack Community College and also attended Castleton College.
Ed was a fun spirited person with many skills and passions. He served the U.S. Postal Service for many years as a mail carrier and later in maintenance. Edward was an excellent storyteller, made friends easily, and was known for his wit and ingenuity.
He enjoyed vacations in Maine as well as spending quality time with friends and family at home and in his workshop. His favorite hobbies included landscaping, gardening, winemaking, construction, and mechanics.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.