Edward M. Kenna

March 23, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2021

HADLEY — Edward M. Kenna, 81, of Rockwell St., passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on March 23, 1940 in Amsterdam, he was the son of the late Edward L. and Dorothy A. (Raczynski) Kenna. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute, Amsterdam. Ed served in the United States Air National Guard.

In his early years, he worked at various car dealerships as an auto body technician. In 1985 he moved to Hadley and opened Kenna's Collision Service, which he ran until recently. He also operated Hadley Sport Shop from 1989 until his passing.

He was a member of Hadley Hunting Club, Lake Luzerne Rod and Conservation Club, Robinwood Park Hunting Club, William J. Varney American Legion, Lake Luzerne, Hudson Sacandaga VFW Post, Hadley, and North Country ATV Club.

He loved going to Wilcox Lake with the guys for spring fishing, hunting, firearms, and trips to Las Vegas.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Bush; his daughter, Shannon (Tim) Cahill of Ulster, PA; grandchildren: Nathan, James (Hailey), and Rebecca Cahill; one great-grandson, Jaxson Cahill; step-children: Carol Steiger, Robert Bush and Diane Hayden; several step-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Russell) Brodeur of Longhorn, PA; brothers: Daniel Kenna of Lake Luzerne, Bruce Kenna of Canton, NY, James Kenna of Amsterdam; his longtime friend and traveling companion, Terry Anne (James Ford) Sullivan of Hadley; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be directed to the Luzerne Hadley Fire Department, P.O. Box 215, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

