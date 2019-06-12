February 2, 1936 — June 7, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edward Lewis Green, 83, of Saratoga Springs and formerly of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully in Princeton, Massachusetts at the home of his daughter on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by devoted family and loved ones.
Edward was born on Feb. 2, 1936 in Schuylerville to George H. Green of WhiteCreek and Beatrice A. Lewis of Poultney, Vermont. Edward was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1955. He attended Siena College, where he received his degree in finance. He was employed by Allstate Insurance in Glens Falls.
Edward loved golf, nature, traveling, fishing, birds and photography. He traveled Alaska several times and loved to recall his experiences to all. He had a sharp sense of humor, a hearty laugh and made lasting friendships easily. His devotion to friends and family was widely known. To say “He will be missed” is a huge understatement to all who have had the pleasure of knowing him.
Edward is survived by his six loving children, Kimberly Potter and husband, David, of Torrington, Connecticut; Jennifer Cudmore and husband, Andrew, of Princeton, Massachusetts; Adam Green of Saratoga Springs; Amy Hussein of Saratoga Springs; Sarah Haight of Glens Falls; and Scott Green of Glens Falls; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving brothers and sisters, Wilma Woodcock (K Woodcock dec.) Palm Beach County, Florida, George H. Green (Vi Miller) Wildwood, Florida, Richard J. Green (Carol Murray) Saratoga Springs; Donna L. (G. Williamson) The Villages, Florida and Frederick Wilhelm, Okeechobee, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Edward will rest in The Bacon Hill Cemetery, Northumberland, New York. Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or Hospice in his honor.
