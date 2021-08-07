Edward Ladd, Jr.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, working in the garage, and singing. He was passionate about hunting with his family in the Iron Site Gang, and motocross. Ed shared his love of motocross with everyone he could, passing on all of his knowledge, and providing support and encouragement to every rider. His love for the sport overflowed into the rest of his family, giving them the same passion and love for it that he had. Ed was most proud of being a grandfather to Trevor, and his little garage buddy, Lenox. He loved showing off his two grandsons every chance he got, and letting people know how excited he was for the arrival of his first granddaughter, Lennon, this coming January.