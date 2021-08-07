May 16, 1966—Aug. 4, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Edward Ladd, Jr., 55, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2021, at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, due to injuries sustained in a motocross accident.
He was born on May 16, 1966 in Glens Falls, the son of Ed and Shirley (Hermance) Ladd.
Ed was an employee of NY State DOT for the last 13 years, where he became everyone’s Uncle Eddie.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, working in the garage, and singing. He was passionate about hunting with his family in the Iron Site Gang, and motocross. Ed shared his love of motocross with everyone he could, passing on all of his knowledge, and providing support and encouragement to every rider. His love for the sport overflowed into the rest of his family, giving them the same passion and love for it that he had. Ed was most proud of being a grandfather to Trevor, and his little garage buddy, Lenox. He loved showing off his two grandsons every chance he got, and letting people know how excited he was for the arrival of his first granddaughter, Lennon, this coming January.
Ed will be remembered for the funny, caring, compassionate man he was. If anyone needed help he was always there, no matter if you were family, friend, or a stranger.
Ed was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Flora Kingsley, along with several other family members.
Those left to cherish his legacy include his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Katrina and boyfriend Jake VanWie; his son, Eddy and wife, Gabi; his son, Bryant and girlfriend, Lynsey Roberts; his daughter, Miranda; his two sisters: Kelly and Cindy; his parents, Ed and Shirley; and many nieces, nephews; great nieces, great nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com .
