June 6, 1939—April 11, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Edward Kenneth Griesmer, 83, of Queensbury, NY, passed away at home on April 11, 2023.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Harriett Griesmer and leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Roxana Griesmer; his daughter, Pamela Burns (Courtney); son, Edward Griesmer, Jr. (Suzanne); and son, Terry Griesmer (Vanessa); and seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Carly, Ian, Aaron, Nell, Alexandra, Jillian.

Born June 6, 1939 in Oneonta, NY, Ed later moved with his family to Schenectady where he met Roxy when she was assigned to give him a tour of his new junior high school. Ed graduated from Nott Terrace High School, Schenectady, in 1957, briefly attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1961.

He married Roxy, the love of his life, that same year. Ed taught high school social studies in Morris, NY before receiving a Master’s degree in Student Personnel from SUNY Albany in 1966. At SUNY Oneonta he served as Associate Dean of Students and later as Vice President of Student Affairs from 1967-1999. Ed truly loved his work with students and colleagues as a College Administrator and a highlight was his development of the Migrant Tutorial Program, an educational support program that served hundreds of children.

In addition, Ed was active in local politics and was elected as an Oneonta City Alderman for the Second Ward, serving for two terms.

Ed was an avid golfer and member of the Oneonta Country Club. He learned to sail and spent many happy hours sailing with Roxy on Otsego Lake, and later, Lake George. He loved camping and vacationing at Loon Lake, attending his sons’ sporting events and his daughter’s theater productions, and was a Little League coach and an active member of the First United Methodist church.

When Ed retired from SUCO in 1999, he and Roxy moved to Queensbury, NY and summered on Loon Lake, shifting happily to a life of sailing, golf and spending winters in Venice, FL, where together they enjoyed years of fun with old and new friends at Bahia Vista. Ed also loved traveling, and he and Roxy took trips to several national parks and Europe. Italy was a highlight.

Besides his great enthusiasm for leisure activities and dining out, Ed was a committed volunteer and environmentalist. He served as President of the Loon Lake Park District Association for eight years, developed the Adirondack Lake Alliance and served on the board of the Cornell Cooperative Extension. He was also an active member of the Chestertown Rotary Club and volunteered at the Double H Ranch Camp for terminally ill children.

In September 2022, Ed and Roxy moved into The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury.

Above all, Ed’s most defining legacy will be his unconditional love for his family, especially for his wife Roxy. Cherished by his children and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren as “Bumpa”. Ed’s greatest gift was his indelible capacity for putting others at ease with his warm humor and fun-loving nature. His kindness and jokes will be dearly missed.

A funeral service in Ed’s honor will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, Chestertown, NY 12817. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Helpers Fund. http://www.helpersfund.org/contrib.htm. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.