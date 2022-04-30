June 10, 1955—April 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Edward Joseph Mastrangelo, 66, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following the results of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on June 10, 1955 in Glens Falls, NY and was the son of the late Francis and Jean (Harrington) Mastrangelo.

Edward was employed at Market 32/Price Chopper on Glen Street for over 20 years as a baker.

He was a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Glens Falls. He was an avid guitarist with the band name “Cats in the Cellar” and who were known to have jam sessions with his son and friends. Edward also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and hanging out at local breweries having a craft beer as well as the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his one brother, David Mastrangelo.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (Imer) Mastrangelo-Diaz of FL; his son, Stephen (Stephany) Mastrangelo of Stony Creek; his three grandchildren: Naima, Basil and Peter; one brother, Peter (Kathy) Mastrangelo of Queensbury; and two sisters: Martha Scripture of Ft. Ann and Linda Kennedy of Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours will be held from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

