CHESTERTOWN — Edward Joseph Hardman, Jr., lovingly known as Skip, passed away at age 82. Son of Edward Hardman, Sr. and Sarah Kreizman Hardman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, forever a Dodgers and Frank Sinatra fan.
A passionate history teacher for 30 years who retired to Green Mansions, Chestertown, to enjoy time with friends and his “critters.”
Survived by his sister, Bonnie Hardman Friedman (Ruben); nieces: Allison Herrick Pullen (Nicholas) and Marnie Herrick Knauer (Michael); great-niece, Molly Pullen; and great-nephews: Braden Pullen and Tristan Knauer.
The family thanks his aides, the staff at Wesley Community, and especially close friend Lynn Lewis for supporting Ed through his final years.
Please consider making a donation to the American Lung Association in his honor.
