Aug. 5, 1951—April 28, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Edward John Sullivan, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Jersey City, NJ on Aug. 5, 1951, he was the son of Edward Sullivan and the late Joan (Bruno) Sullivan.

For many years, Edward was the Associate Director of Grounds, Maintenance and Buildings at the Centre College in Danville, KY.

Edward enjoyed playing the drums, loved music, Arabian Horses, and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley Sullivan; daughter, Shannon Sullivan-Millam (Lee); son, Michael Sullivan; son, Jason Sullivan (Angelique); grandsons: Cameron, Brody, and Ashton; granddaughters: Brittany and Brianna; great-granddaughters: Lilly and Lola; his father, Edward Sullivan; brothers: Sean Sullivan, Bill Sullivan, and Mike Sullivan; sisters: Maria Baldino (Rob) and Judy Sullivan; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Donation can be made in Edward’s memory to C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.