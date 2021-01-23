Dec. 26, 1934—Jan. 20, 2021

FORT EDWARD—Edward John Arcuri, formerly of Fort Edward and Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Edward was a resident of the Fort Hudson Nursing Center. Due to COVID, only his son John was able to be at his side.

Born in Fort Edward on December 26, 1934, Edward was the youngest of thirteen children. He was the son of the late Frank and Anna (Zito) Arcuri.

Edward graduated from the Fort Edward High School, Class of 1952. After graduation he was employed at General Electric in Fort Edward. Eventually Edward worked at Finch Pruyn where he worked for 30 years. He retired in 1995.

Always the center of attention, Ed thrived on being surrounded by his large extended family and numerous friends. Known for his welcoming personality and quick wit, Ed was never short on laughs. You could always count on Ed in times of need. He enjoyed large family gatherings, especially around his pool (his favorite place) where he loved the sun and grilling for his family. He will long be remembered for his cigars, and his love of a good game of poker.

Edward is predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Olsen) Arcuri, and his many siblings; Anthony, Carl, John, Joseph, Samuel, Dominic, Albert, Francis, Marion, Roseanne and Elizabeth.