Edward James Kelly

He was enthusiastic about music and sharing his talent for others to enjoy, especially teaching young aspiring musicians from his Granville music store. He also passed on his love for music to his daughter Kiki by teaching her how to play the ukulele, guitar, and dobro.

Ed loved watching the NY Mets games, archery, traveling, videography, photography, listening to and playing bluegrass music, socializing with friends, taking his yellow lab Bentley for rides in the car to get Dunkin Donuts (and an occasional burger from a drive-thru). He also loved to race cars and motorcycles when he was younger. Locals nicknamed him “Killer Kelly”. In fact, he took his son Matt for his first motorcycle ride and his son is now a passionate rider!

He was predeceased by his parents; daughter Denise Kelly Christianson and 15 siblings. Ed is survived by his wife Julie (Minor) Kelly of Queensbury; daughters: Teresa Kelly Chapman (Gary) of Lake Bomoseen, VT, Alison Getty (Kevin) of Hebron, and Kiki Lee Rose of Stowe, VT, and son Matthew Kelly of Saratoga. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Evan Chapman (Amy), Andrew Chapman (Katie), Jessica and Jacob Getty, and Sloane Kelly and seven great grandchildren: Carson, Crew, Cal, Penelope, Sienna, Axel and Lola Chapman in addition his brother Craig Kelly and many nieces and nephews.