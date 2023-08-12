Jan. 9, 1962—Aug. 9, 2023

CORINTH — Edward J. Weaver, 61, of Angel Road, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born on Jan. 9, 1962 in Corinth, he was the son of the late William Weaver, Jr. and the late Sandra Weaver Millis.

Ed graduated from Corinth High School in 1981. He was a multi-sport star in high school, and quarterback for his high school championship football team.

He worked for many years at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs and was also a trusted night security guard for Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson at Cady Hill, at their front gate for several years.

Ed was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan, as were many of his closest friends. During his youth, he played for the semi-pro Glens Falls Greenjackets football team as quarterback for a few years.

He was a very kind, humble and genteel man. He dearly loved and cherished his family and friends, and never had an unkind word for anyone.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Deborah M. Eddy.

Survivors include one daughter, Kelsey Weaver of Saratoga Springs; three brothers: William J. Weaver (Michelle) of Corinth, Bruce M. Weaver of Saratoga Springs and Brian Weaver of Corinth; his step-parents, James Millis (Mae) of NC; three step-sisters: Candy Winslow (Randy) of Glens Falls, Cindy Long of Lake Luzerne, and Karen Close (Dave) of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces and nephews.

At Ed’s request, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at The View at Brookhaven Golf Course, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital, at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and also at Albany Medical Center, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ed during his illness, and also our friends and family for all your prayers, cards, and kind words of support.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations go to the Edward J. Weaver Scholarship Fund, Hudson River Community Credit Union, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 in care of Kelsey Weaver.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.