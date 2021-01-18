Edward J. Weaver, Sr.

Ed is predeceased by both of his parents and his wife of 39 years, Linda. He is survived by his four loving children: Penny Skinner (Kevin) of Lake Luzerne, Edward Weaver Jr. (Rick Hopkins) of Pattersonville, Michelle Pita (Charlie) of Middle Grove, and his “Brazilian daughter” Andrea Zigrino (Ken) of Eden Prairie, MN; his seven grandchildren (all of whom he absolutely adored): Nicholas Skinner (Ashleigh) of MD, Alex Skinner (Flo de Sande) of VA, Madison and Cameron Weaver of Pattersonville, Sarah and Heather Pita of Middle Grove, and Olivia Zigrino of MN; his two great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Evelyn Skinner of MD; several brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and his life-long best friend, Alexander “Sandy” Jackson.

The family would like to thank the countless, amazing medical professionals who have traveled Ed’s journey with him and his family over the past five years! Thank you to the many patient and caring nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital. Thank you, also, to Dr. Delmonte and his nurses and staff at Saratoga Oncology and Hematology, as well as Dr. Nguyen and his nurses and staff at Saratoga Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine who have been by our side since the beginning. Finally, words cannot express how thankful we are to the wonderful, caring nurses and staff at the Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle for the amazing care and the love they showed to our dad at the most difficult time of his life. We are forever grateful for the support you gave us at this very difficult time.