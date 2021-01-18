Edward J. Weaver, Sr.
May 19, 1944-Jan. 15, 2021
MIDDLE GROVE – Edward J. Weaver, Sr., 76, passed away on January 15, 2021 from COVID. Ed was the son of William Weaver and Virginia Weaver. He was born on May 19, 1944, and grew up in Ballston Spa, NY. He married the love of his life, Linda Marcellus Weaver on March 6, 1967, and the two raised their family in Greenfield Center.
Ed was a force of nature, a loving and fierce protector of his family and friends, a constant jokester, and had a heart of gold. Those closest to him adored him completely and will always treasure his generosity, stories, antics, and his full-out belly laugh! He and Linda created a welcoming home that was always open to friends and family; there was always a warm bed and a spot at the big table for everyone! Ed was never happier than when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren at various camps, their homes, or on some type of “Griswold” adventure! He has created so many cherished memories for his family: camping/boating adventures, fishing, traveling, playing poker late into the night, dressing up, and lying on the floor building Legos with the littlest ones.
When Ed developed lung cancer, he was always the jokester in the chemo room making everyone laugh and smile! Not many cancer patients bring food to their oncologists, but Ed did! Whether through a joke or food, he loved to brighten up other people’s day! He enjoyed cooking and was famous for his steaks, “five-way bypass” potatoes, baked beans, and Mexican casserole. He loved to share this with his family, friends, and doctors! During the last years of his life, and his many visits to the various doctors and hospitals, the nurses always said that Ed was their favorite patient — he always made everyone laugh!
Ed is predeceased by both of his parents and his wife of 39 years, Linda. He is survived by his four loving children: Penny Skinner (Kevin) of Lake Luzerne, Edward Weaver Jr. (Rick Hopkins) of Pattersonville, Michelle Pita (Charlie) of Middle Grove, and his “Brazilian daughter” Andrea Zigrino (Ken) of Eden Prairie, MN; his seven grandchildren (all of whom he absolutely adored): Nicholas Skinner (Ashleigh) of MD, Alex Skinner (Flo de Sande) of VA, Madison and Cameron Weaver of Pattersonville, Sarah and Heather Pita of Middle Grove, and Olivia Zigrino of MN; his two great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Evelyn Skinner of MD; several brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and his life-long best friend, Alexander “Sandy” Jackson.
The family would like to thank the countless, amazing medical professionals who have traveled Ed’s journey with him and his family over the past five years! Thank you to the many patient and caring nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital. Thank you, also, to Dr. Delmonte and his nurses and staff at Saratoga Oncology and Hematology, as well as Dr. Nguyen and his nurses and staff at Saratoga Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine who have been by our side since the beginning. Finally, words cannot express how thankful we are to the wonderful, caring nurses and staff at the Washington Center Nursing Home in Argyle for the amazing care and the love they showed to our dad at the most difficult time of his life. We are forever grateful for the support you gave us at this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Washington Center Nursing Home, 4573 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809 c/o Activities Department, or The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Densmore Funeral Home, Inc.; however due to COVID, at the family’s request arrangements will be private.
