Sept. 8, 1930 — April 27, 2020
HAMPTON — Edward J. Schaff “Ed”, 89, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home in Hampton, New York.
Ed was born Sept. 8th, 1930 in Glens Falls to the late Harold and Pauline Schaff.
Ed left school at age 14 to enter the workforce. He started by hauling milk cans with his father, and later went on to start his own business, Schaff Milk Hauling, delivering to clients including Saratoga Dairy. As he got older, he became a truck driver traveling all along the east coast for Darilee Industries.
Retired at age 70, Ed spent his free time gardening, working with heavy equipment and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other Jane Coburn of Hampton; his sister Margaret Cwiakala; his daughters, Gail (John) Mulvaney, Sandy (Jim) Lafountain, and Jackie Schaff of Saratoga; his sons, Michael (Amy) and Joseph (Shelly) Murauskas of Saratoga. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sweet little doggy named Ozzie.
He is predeceased by his wife Evelyn Schaff, his son Gary (Kathy) Schaff of Baker, Florida and his sister Marion Holland-Berger.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
