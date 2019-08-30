May 10, 1950 — Aug. 27, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Edward J. Lord, 69, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Born May 10, 1950 in Troy, he was the son of David A. and Mary (Damanska) Lord.
Following his graduation from Catholic High School in Troy, Ed was enlisted into the United States Army in 1969, serving in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1975.
In 1974, Edward married Candace McCrea in Troy, and they spent 45 years together raising their family.
He was a dedicated employee at C. R. Bard for 35 years before his retirement.
Woodworking was one of his passions, but above all, Ed loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time at the B.P.O.E. Lodge in Queensbury, where he was a member.
In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother, William Lord.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Candace Lord of Queensbury; two sons and their families, John Lord and his wife, Sarah and their children, Alexis, Spencer and Mackenzie, all of Queensbury, as well as Jeffrey Lord and his wife, Jenna and their daughter, Genevieve, all of South Glens Falls; a sister, Mary Lou Sutliff; a brother, David Lord and his wife, Donna; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, with a Lodge of Sorrow to be performed by B.P.O.E Lodge No. 81 at 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the Rev. Mark Bailey, High Peaks Hospice chaplain, officiating.
Following the service, the Patriot Guard Riders New York will escort to a graveside ceremony with military honors at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In loving memory of Ed, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.