QUEENSBURY — Edward J. Eppich, 92, passed away at home on July 12, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Norwood, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Pauline Eppich.
Edward proudly served in the Navy and Coast Guard during World War II. He married his loving wife, Carol, in Apple Valley, California. They were married for a wonderful 54 ½ years.
Edward moved west to California in 1953 and began his career as a building designer, which he did for over 50 years. He designed award-winning homes in Palm Springs and Apple Valley, California. After relocating to Queensbury in 1972, he designed homes in Northwest Village at West Mountain Ski Area, as well as many homes from Lake George to Saratoga and Vermont. As well as an accomplished remodeler of many residences and builder of furniture, his hobbies included listening to classical music and solving crossword puzzles.
After retirement, he enjoyed long day trips through New York and Vermont, especially the views that were a “Great spot for a house!” Edward also enjoyed picnics at all the locks on the Champlain and Erie canals, as well as local parks.
Edward is survived by his wife, Carol Eppich of Queensbury; and his two sons, Chris Eppich of Ballston Spa and Greg Eppich of Queensbury.
The family wishes to thank Dr. William Tedesco, Dr. Paul Filion, nurse Heidi Maxwell from Warren County Comfort Care and the aides from Neighbors NY for all the care and support they provided during Ed’s short illness.
Ed was a loving husband and father and was very proud of his sons. Known fondly as “Hunk-a-Led” to some, a bad pun was his favorite joke.
At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours or services. After cremation, his ashes will be scattered along some of those beautiful views.
“The good ones like him don’t come along very often, we were lucky to have had him.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
