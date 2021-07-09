May 22, 1950—July 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Edward J. Barber, 71, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born in Glens Falls on May 22, 1950 to his loving parents William and Florence (Cimo) Barber.

Ed was a graduate of Glens Falls High School in 1969, where he excelled in athletics. He has a 3-letter athlete of football, baseball and wrestling; earning him the title of “Most Athletic” for the class of 1969. Following graduation he continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College, graduating in 1971, where he was later inducted into their Hall of Fame for wrestling in 1995: his plaque still hangs there today!

In 1971, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Nigeria and Lebanon as an Embassy Guard. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1975 and then he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education, from Castleton State University.

Ed started at North Country Janitorial part time in 1975 before working his way up to co-owner. Ed also became owner of Glens Falls Cleaning Service.