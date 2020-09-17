Dec. 3, 1941 — Sept. 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Edward Hart, 78 passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and his wife, Anna Hart of 50 years.
He had four children: Bonnie McFarren, Edward Hart III, Kerrie Kirby and Rebecca Hart.
He worked most of his life as a self-employed dairy farmer at his farm on County Route 41 in Hudson Falls.
He loved his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.
A graveside service was conducted at The Union Cemetery in Fort Edward for the family. We love and miss him every day.
