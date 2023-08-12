June 4, 1941—Aug. 8, 2023

FORT ANN — Edward H. Sharrow, Sr., 82, of Fort Ann, passed away from brain cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life Ed, managed his illness with strength and he wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. In his final days he was surrounded by his family who he cherished more than anything else in the world.

Born June 4, 1941, in Fort Edward, he was the youngest of two sons of the late William and Joyce (Woodward) Sharrow, Sr., raised during his formative years by his stepmother, Helen Sharrow.

Ed was a graduate of Fort Ann Central School, Class of 1959, where he met his future wife, Betty (Shaw).

After high school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962 in the 7th Infantry Division. On June 24, 1961, Ed married Elizabeth “Betty” Shaw in Fort Ann. They recently celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary.

Later Ed obtained his associate degree in criminal justice from ACC.

Ed worked for many years at the Department of Transportation, Division of Canals in Fort Edward. As a younger man he played defense with the Greenjackets. Ed was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and a true Yankee hater.

Throughout his life he was very active in his community. Some of his accomplishments included coaching the Fort Ann Little League Red Sox Team and was a Co-founder of the Upstate Regional Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Network (CISD) with his late son-in-law, William Meehan. He was a member of the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department, where he held just about every position, except treasurer, for the past 65 years.

Ed was a member of the Washington County Haz Mat Team and he volunteered for The Good Grief Experience at Camp Good Grief in Saranac Lake for several years. He was a member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department, including Chief. He was a Trustee for the Fort Ann Village Board, a member of the Fort Ann American Legion Post #703 and a Life Member of the Fort Ann Rescue Squad where he became an EMT and held the position of Captain for several years. In his later years he was a member of the Washington County Fire Police.

Ed was an avid hunter. He was a 68 Year member of the 3 Ponds Hunting Club in Minerva. Some of his fondest memories were of his times at camp: hunting (or not) with his buddies, his sons and sons-in-law, sliding weekends with our midnight runs, Cowabunga rituals, and bush-whacking.

Our “wise old owl” will be greatly missed. The younger generations will never know what it’s like to snipe hunt, to be hypnotized, be subjected to his “5 minute jobs”, swim in the Boreas, or camp at Huntley Pond “the Fort Ann Leech Beach” — with you.

Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by his sister, Margaret “Sookie” Hogan of Hudson Falls, his brother, Ron Sharrow of Glens Falls, son-in-law, William F. Meehan and sister-in-law, Donna Sharrow.

Survivors include his wife and best friend, Betty Sharrow; his children: Jeanne Meehan (Rich Morin) of Dunlap, TN, Edward H. Sharrow, Jr. (Jennifer) of Hudson Falls, Charles W. Sharrow (Sheila) of Fort Ann, and Suzanne Green (Robert) of Fort Ann.

“Poppy” especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren: Deanna Canfield (Eric Fitzgerald), Curtis Ray (Neomi), Brian Meehan (Danielle), Kelly Meehan, Christopher Sharrow (Erin), Kara Beth LeBoeuf (Nick), Courtney Toy (Sam), Carrie Lashinsky (Bill), Kenneth Green (Holly), Sarah Merrigan (Jeff).

His great-grandchildren: Brianna Bender (Robert), Isabella, Skyler Ray (Stephanie), Hunter, Meadow, Mason, Lilliana, Victoria, Veronica, Elena, Loren, Kayden, Emerson, Kaylee, Hailey, Savannah, Kayla, Jacob, Taylor, Addison, Emily, Harper.

His brothers: Daniel Van Wie “Wickie” of South Glens Falls, William Sharrow, Jr. of Comstock and Timothy Sharrow (Keri) of Englewood, FL; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ed made friends wherever he was and his warm smile, devilish grin, quick wit and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. He will be forever remembered to have lived a life of family, friends and service to others.

A special thank you to: Elieen Spinelli of Evergreen Medical; Dr. Christopher Hoy, Jane Diamond; Christine Nichols of DCI, the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department (with an extra special mention to Chief Jon Lashinsy and President Andrew Call). We couldn’t have done this without you.

Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Fireman’s Funeral Service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Following the burial, all are welcome to a reception at the Fort Ann Fire House.

Memorial donations in memory of Ed may be made to Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Dept., 11289 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, 11287 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.