WARRENSBURG—Edward H. Harrington, Jr., 68, of Harrington Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.

Born February 26, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward Sr., and Florence (Walker) Harrington.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1970 graduate of Warrensburg Central School. Following his high school graduation, he briefly worked at Warrensburg Board and Paper as well as Maltbie Chevrolet before securing a job with the Town of Warrensburg where he remained for 32 years, retiring as Deputy Highway Superintendent. In 2006, Ed along with his wife and sons opened the Luck-E-Star Café in Warrensburg.

He married J. Sue Needham on July 12, 1975 at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church.

Ed enjoyed racing, hockey, camping with family and friends, fishing, and his tractor but above all, spending time with his wife, sons, and grandchildren.

He was the ultimate handyman. He built his own house with his wife, in-laws, Reggie and Gail and had the necessary skills to fix most anything.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Philip Harrington.