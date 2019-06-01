GLENS FALLS — Edward Bovey, a resident of Glens Falls since 1989 and previously of Granville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center after a short illness. He was 76.
Born in Bennington, Vermont, he was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Smith) Bovey.
Ed was a color mixer for Decora Inc. in Fort Edward for 35 years, retiring in 2004.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he was kindly referred to as “Papa” by everyone, including the neighborhood children. Being a war buff, he enjoyed reading about military history and various armed conflicts, especially World War II. Ed will be remembered for his kindness, his unique sense of humor, his special way with children, and for his love of animals, especially his shih tzu, Abby.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married Dec. 31, 1988, Gloria Bovey, nee Carpenter; four stepchildren, Jennifer (Travis) Rumrill of Glens Falls, Cara (Chris) Rumrill of South Glens Falls and Todd and Greg Rumrill, both of Hudson Falls; a brother, Joseph Bovey of South Glens Falls; a sister, Ruth Scribner of Whitehall; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Erin, Hunter, Sophia, Ian, Jillian, Christy AKA Noah, Ryan, and Mariah; three great-granddaughters, Ava, Amelia, and Addeline; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. Gathering is 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center via Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or by sending various sundries with an emphasis on paper products to troops.org.
Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.
